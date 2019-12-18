Cloughjordan leaves no stone unturned in Jordan

In late autumn, a group of thirty people from the Cloughjordan community visited the Kingdom of Jordan.

Written record holds that the origin of the name for Cloughjordan (Clogh Shiúrdáin - the Stone of Jordan) concerned the original Anglo-Norman manorial settlement and the return from the Holy Lands by the local De Marisco knight with a stone from the River Jordan that he inserted into his castle, present day Cloughjordan House.

This community group trip sought to build on the unique 800-year-old historical link between Cloughjordan and the Kingdom of Jordan and promote new social and cultural connections between Cloughjordan, Tipperary and Jordan. The genesis of the trip began in October 2018 when the community were presented with a new Friendship Stone specially sourced from the river at Bethany Beyond the Jordan by the Jordanian Authorities when an invite was extended for a visit. As part of the Cloughjordan - Kingdom of Jordan Connects last July Ambassador Omar Nahar, for the UK and Ireland, visited Cloughjordan to meet with local community groups and Tipperary County Council hosted a special reception for the Ambassador and the Cloughjordan community that looked at future connections between Tipperary and Jordan.

The trip was organised under the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee and the group visiting Jordan were very well looked after by Tania Tours.

As well as time spent in the cities of Amman and Aqaba, the schedule also included visits to Petra, Mount Nebo, Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the Graeco-Roman city of Jerash, a night in the desert at Wadi Rum and time by (and in) both the Dead and Red Seas.

Jordan is an historically rich but resource poor country and being the second most water challenged country in the world today faces enormous future challenges. In 2016, Jordan was named as the largest refugee hosting country per capita in the world, followed by Turkey, Pakistan and Lebanon. With an overall population of approx. 9.5 million, Jordan is a home to over 2 million registered Palestine refugees and Jordan also hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled to the country due to the Syrian Civil War since 2011.

During the visit, members of the Cloughjordan group took part in discussions with service providers on negative future climate action impacts concerning the country and it’s people.

The group was welcomed to Jordan by the CEO of the Jordan Tourism Board, Dr Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, who came to meet them at their hotel at the Dead Sea.

Dr Arabiyat outlined how important the tourism sector is to the Jordanian economy and the positive role which Ireland has played in its development. He made particular reference to the knowledgeable Irish consultants who, over many years, assisted in the development and implementation of strategies and plans for the tourism, overseas investment, industrial development and special economic zone sectors which have contributed greatly to Jordan’s growth and development.

The Jordan Tourism Board hosted the Cloughjordan visitors to dinner aboard a vessel in the Gulf of Aqaba from which the coasts of Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan could be seen nearby. Dr Arabiyat appointed all members of the group as informal ambassadors for Jordan Tourism when back in Tipperary!

On the Saturday morning, the group featured in an interview on RTE Radio 1’s Countrywide programme about the trip and all listened in while driving through the desert along the Kings Highway!

On the final evening in Jordan, the group were the special guests at a reception hosted by the Irish ambassador and the Jordanian Irish Association which was held at the impressive home of the former honorary consul general of Ireland, Ramsey Khoury. Many members of the Jordanian Irish Association attended plus other special guests, including HRH Prince Mired bin Ra’ad who is head of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities in Jordan. Prince Mirad has visited Ireland in connection with his advocacy work and as a rugby player has a keen interest in developing future exchanges and links with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Another special guest at the reception was HE Arquel Beltaji, a former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, former Governor of Amman and current chairman of the Senate Tourism and Heritage Committee.

He spoke eloquently about the discovery and recognition of the baptismal site where Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist, at Bethany Beyond the Jordan on the east side of the Jordan river. This is the location from which the new Jordan Friendship Stone, recently unveiled in Cloughjordan, came and which was visited by the group as part of their programme. Mr Beltaji was presented with a Tipperary tie which he proudly wore for the remainder of the evening!

Members of Cloughjordan’s Mellow Tones Female Voices Choir gave a performance at the reception and special presentations of an original art piece of Cloughjordan House by Cloughjordan artist, Ger Whelan, were made by Sarah Baker to both the Irish Ambassador, Dr Vincent O Neill and Ramsey Khoury from the Jordanian - Irish Association.

Overall impressions of Jordan for the group included a safe, friendly country, rich in history and culture, a country managing huge challenges, whether water resources or neighbouring civil conflicts.

Jordanian people are very aware of the strong advocacy role Irish governments have played over the years with regard to the Palestinian people and the occupied Palestinian territories and Jordan looks to Ireland as an example of how a small country with “big” neighbours can develop and grow sustainably for the future.

The visit to Jordan was a great success and future plans will look at developing the links between Cloughjordan, Tipperary and Jordan, links of friendship, business and cultural sharing.

In a world where important political leaders pursue polarisation and fear of the “other”, the Cloughjordan community trip at it’s heart embraces cultural curiousity and the sharing of values and culture between peoples of far-away places.