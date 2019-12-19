Busy Christmas schedule at South Tipperary Arts Centre

Join South Tipperary Arts Centre this Christmas for an array of festive events!

All throughout December, they will be hosting their Christmas Craft Exhibition, featuring a variety of pieces in assorted mediums from both local and regional artists.

This exhibition is available to visit all day during normal Arts Centre opening hours, so drop on by.

The centre will also be hosting special Christmas workshops for both children and adults.

On Saturday,December 21, the arts centre will also be hosting Santa's Sensory Grotto.

This meeting with Santa himself is especially suited for children with sensory needs, taking place in a quiet, non-threatening environment.

Spaces are limited, however, so make sure to book early.