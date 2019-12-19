TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists warned of oil spillage on stretch of motorway in Tipperary
M7 motorway
Motorists are being warned of an oil spillage on a stretch of motorway in Offaly.
The AA is reporting that there is a spillage on the M7 westbound between J23 Moneygall and J24 Toomevara and are advising motorists to approach with care.
#OFFALY #TIPPERARY Spillage on M7 southbound. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 19, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on