Age Friendly Roscrea - party time on January 5

Welcome the New Year of 2020 with a great party in the Racket Hall hotel on Sunday afternoon, January 5, with some fine dining together with lots of music, dance and song, making for a great social occasion.

Tickets and more information are available from the Courthouse, Tuesday to Thursday or by ringing 0505 22550.

This is a great gift suggestion for family, friends and neighbours.

Age Friendly Roscrea has leased the old Courthouse and runs a number of activities and services from there.

Rambling House

Last week’s Rambling House was a wonderful evening, relaxed and informal, warm and friendly, pure enjoyment and participation, topped off with cups of tea and mince pies.

A huge thank you to master of ceremonies Seamus Moloughney, the mighty musicians and singers and everyone who came along.

Senior Alert

A reminder that applications for personal alarms can be made at the Courthouse, from Tuesday to Thursday or ringing 0505 22550.

Also, forms for fire alarm applications are now available.