New opening hours in Tipperary Library on January 6

Tipperary's new library is located at the Excel Theatre in Tipperary town

New opening hours will come into effect at Tipperary town’s new state-of-the-art library located at the Excel Theatre on January 6 next year. 

Councillors welcomed the news that long running industrial relations issues between staff and management have been resolved and new opening hours and staffing levels have been approved. 

A spokesperson said the new regime will see two new librarians appointed, and opening hours 

From January 6, the library will open five days a week instead of four, through lunch from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, with a special late opening on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm, and there are plans to open on Saturdays under an Open Libraries initiative.