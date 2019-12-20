New opening hours in Tipperary Library on January 6

New opening hours will come into effect at Tipperary town’s new state-of-the-art library located at the Excel Theatre on January 6 next year.

Councillors welcomed the news that long running industrial relations issues between staff and management have been resolved and new opening hours and staffing levels have been approved.

A spokesperson said the new regime will see two new librarians appointed, and opening hours

From January 6, the library will open five days a week instead of four, through lunch from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, with a special late opening on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm, and there are plans to open on Saturdays under an Open Libraries initiative.