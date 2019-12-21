Major funding boost for Tipperary roads upgrade and maintenance

Over €6.2m will be spent on upgrading and maintaining roads throughout Tipperary in 2020.

Among the projects listed are the major upgrade on Main Street in Tipperary town.

Also planned to start next year are the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road along with funding for improvement works to the N62 in Templemore.

Also to benefit from the funding are the N62 in Roscrea and Thurles and works to the N76 in Grangemockler.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said that while the funding will allow for resurfacing and strengthening works across the country, the roads’ network is still under severe pressure and urgently needs further investment.

Mayor of Clonmel, Garret Ahearn said a well developed and maintained road network is vital to ensure safety on our roads but also to ensure that no area of the country is at a disadvantage when it comes to economic development.