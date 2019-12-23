€280,000 for major road improvements in Roscrea

Major funding has been approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for Roscrea town under the national roads allocation programme.

In welcoming this news local Councillor and Cathaoirleach of the Roscrea Templemore municipal district Michael Smith said that, “this €280,000 for the N62 re-surfacing work at Grove Street, Crescent and realignment of Lourdes Road is the culmination of excellent planning on behalf of Tipperary County Council and the engineers.

“I was delighted to represent the Council at a meeting with the transport officials last October in Dublin.

“It was clear that there was widespread approval for a draft plan which was submitted a number of months ago by the Council.

“I came away from the meeting extremely optimistic that funding would be made available.”

Roscrea has benefited hugely in the past two years from very significant funding under the National Structural Programme.

The figure is over €1.5m to date.

Cllr Smith went on to say “this announcement follows consistent work in securing major funds in locations such Scart, Kennedy Park, the Three Roundabouts and Market Square is ample testimony of the technical and official capacity within the Council to achieve the best results for our local community. Businesses have reacted very positively to the news as this is seen a major junction within the town”.

In welcoming this news of the major allocation for road improvement in the town Seamus Browne, president of the Chamber of Commerce said: “the hard work which has gone into getting these substantial funds for Roscrea over the years is much appreciated by the business community and we look forward to these works commencing shortly.”