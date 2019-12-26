Tipperary councillors congratulate to Tim Cullinan on becoming IFA president

Tipperary county councillors have congratulated Ballymackey native Tim Cullinan on being elected as president of the Irish Farmers Association.

Mr Cullinan, who has been IFA national secretary for the past number of years, is a past chair of North Tipperary IFA.

Leading the tributes, Cllr Ger Darcy told Nenagh Municipal District Council that Mr Cullinan's victory was a "remarkable achievement".

He said it was a testament to a man who had worked extraordinarily hard over a long period of time for the farming community.

"Anything he has put his hand to, he has succeeded," said Cllr Darcy, who said Mr Cullinan's elevation to president had come at a time when leadership in the association was needed.

Cllr Michael O'Meara described Mr Cullinan as a "straight talker and an able negotiator"

He said he was confident that Mr Cullinan would turn around the fortunes of farming.

District cathaoirleach Cllr Joe Hannigan, who said he knew Mr Cullinan for a long number of years, said that if ever the farming sector needed leadership it was now and Mr Cullinan had that in him.

"It is great to have a local man in that position," said Cllr Hannigan.

Mr Cullinan was also congratulated by Cllr John Carroll, who said that the new IFA president was "steeped in farming tradition".

He described Mr Cullinan as "innovative and fair minded" and said that he would bring the sector together as it had become fragmented in recent times.

Mr Cullinan's election as president of IFA means that two Tipperary men are at the helm of the country's biggest farm organisations, with the ICMSA being led by Tipperary Town native Pat McCormack.