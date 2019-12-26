Tipperary TD's call to get windfarm on National Grid

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has called calling on Minister Richard Bruton to take action to expedite permission for access to the National Grid by the planned windfarm in Upperchurch.

According to Deputy Cahill, the important project is awaiting this permission to allow them to get the green light to proceed.

“This development is hugely important to a rural community like Upperchurch. When all factors are taken in to account the windfarm will bring about €600,000 annually to the area. This, coupled with the planned support of community initiatives by the developing company, to the tune of €90,000 yearly, are opportunities that cannot be spurned” said the Fianna Fáil TD.



The Thurles-based TD went on to say that the Government had been slow to support rural Ireland in any meaningful way and it behove them to act promptly when a private company was willing to put their money where their mouth is.

"It is initiatives like this one that will allow our rural communities to develop and prosper," said Deputy Cahill.