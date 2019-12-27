A €7,500 grant boosts Christmas lights in a Tipperary town

A €7500 grant to help fund Carrick-on-Suir's Christmas lights was approved at a recent monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors.

Carrick-on-Suir MD administrator Martin Nolan told councillors the local authority was recommending granting this money to Carrick-on-Suir Business Association.

The recommendation was proposed and seconded by Carrick-on-Suir councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF).

Cllr Bourke warned the Council in October that Carrick-on-Suir town centre was in danger of have no Christmas lights this year if Tipperary Co. Council didn't step in and provide funding to assist local traders to provide them. .

Representatives of Carrick-on-Suir Business Association subsequently met with Council management to discuss the issue and the Council agreed to “look favourably” on the Association's request for grant aid to fund a significant amount of the costs of providing the town's Christmas lights this year.