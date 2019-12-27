Scoil Naomh Cualán whole school inspection - Borrisoleigh

A primary school in Borrisoleigh has received a positive report from the Department of Education.

A whole school evaluation (WSE) was carried out on Scoil Naomh Cualán on September 19 this year, and the report was published on December 17.

A WSE examines all aspects of management, leadership and learning in a school to ensure compliance with national standards, and are carried out on all schools across the State.

Scoil Naomh Cualán is a co-educational primary school located in Borrisoleigh which operates under the patronage of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly.

It was formed in 2014 following the amalgamation of two schools and continues to operate on a dual campus. The staff comprises an administrative principal, seven mainstream teachers and three special education teachers (SETs), one of whom is shared with a local school.

There are two special classes for pupils with autistic spectrum disorders. At the time of the evaluation, there were 186 pupils enrolled.

Attendance levels are described as “very good overall”.

The key findings of this report are: “overall, the quality of pupils’ learning is good; there is scope to develop their oral-language skills.

The overall quality of the teaching observed was good. The support provided for pupils with special educational needs (SEN) is good; the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) Continuum of Support framework has yet to be embedded at whole-school level. Pupils’ wellbeing is supported very effectively by teachers and school management."

Full report in this week's Tipperary Star.