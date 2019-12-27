Lowry welcomes €6.26m for Tipperary roads

Independent Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed an allocation of €6.26million for roads in The Premier County.

Speaking after the announcement Deputy Lowry said:

“I am delighted to confirm that Tipperary is to benefit from funding of €6,262,116 for maintaining and upgrading of our national road infrastructure from the Department of Transport for road projects in 2020.”

“A well developed and maintained road network is vital to ensure safety on our roads and continued economic development. I am pleased to see included in the announcement the funding for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road along with funding for improvement works to the N62 in Templemore.

Deputy Lowry added: “The road grants announced will go a long way to improving surfaces and increasing safety measures on these road sections.

“I am also delighted that TII have confirmed funding for other projects in Tipperary which are set to progress next year and will include: The N24 Main Street in Tipperary Town, the N62 in Roscrea and Thurles and works to the N76 in Grangemockler.

Concluding Deputy Lowry said:

“While this allocation will allow for resurfacing and strengthening works across the country, the roads’ network is still under severe pressure and urgently needs further investment.

“Our roads network forms an integral piece of infrastructure for Tipperary, and it is imperative that they are fit for purpose,” he said.