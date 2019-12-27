Adult learning is feted at Back to Education awards

Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) Awards took place on Thursday, November 14 at Hotel Minella Clonmel.

This event was held to acknowledge the outstanding achievement of all our learners.

MC for the event was BTEI Coordinator Kathleen Grimes.

Roger Kennedy Chairperson of TETB, Bernadette Cullen, Chief Executive of TETB and Kaye Mullaney, Adult Education Officer of TETB, all spoke at the awards expressing their delight at celebrating adult learning and thanking all learners who attended along with the staff and tutors involved in delivering the BTEI courses.

Tina O’Mahony, a BTEI award recipient gave a moving account of her return to education and the positive effect it has had on her life.

This event was also supported by Mr. Eddie Morrissey, Ms. Patricia Clarke Hagan, Ms. Josephine Chanmey, Mr. Christopher Young (Tipperary ETB Committee members) and Mattie McGrath T.D.

QQI Level 3 to Level 5 full and component awards were presented to learners from Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Cahir, Newcastle and Tipperary Town in areas such as Healthcare, Childcare, Culinary Skills, ICT, Retail, Horticulture, Woodcraft, Home Repair and Maintenance, Barbering and Hairdressing.

Back to Education Initiative courses take place all over County Tipperary and offers learners the opportunity to engage in part time learning in various subject areas. BTEI also enables learners to combine family, work or personal responsibilities with these learning opportunities.

BTEI courses are co-funded by the Government of Ireland, the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Youth Employment initiative as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.