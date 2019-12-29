Tipperary patients at local injury unit to benefit from reduced charge

Patients attending the local injury unit at Nenagh Hospital will see the fee being reduced from €100 to €75.

The cut was ordered by Minister for Health Simon Harris in the run-up to Christmas.

If you have a full medical card or valid medical/GP referral letter there is no charge for attending a local injury unit.

Instead of going to the Emergency Department where patients with non-serious and non-life threatening injuries may endure long waiting times, injury units are a much more practical and faster alternative for many minor injuries.

GPs regularly refer their patients to injury units and people can walk-in and self- present directly to any injury unit for treatment. The time it takes to complete treatment in an injury unit is on average 2 hours, though even less in some units.

Injury units do not treat children under the age of five, serious head injuries, abdominal (stomach) pain, medical illnesses or mental health problems.

The injury unit at Nenagh is open from 8am-8pm, seven days a week.