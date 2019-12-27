South Tipperary hospital warning update - don't bring children on visit to any part of the hospital

Management at South Tipperary General Hospital wishes to advise that strict visiting restrictions are now in place to try and prevent the spread of flu.

All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the flu, patients are isolated as appropriate and where possible.

Flu can be carried in to the hospital by patients or visitors, we are asking the public to only visit if absolutely necessary and to maintain one person per patient.

Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit.

STGH management regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures which are in the interests of patient care.

Members of the public with flu-like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department