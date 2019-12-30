Top marks for Happy Dayz Crèche, Rockview, Cashel

A créche in the Rockview estate on the Deerpark road in Cashel has received a glowing report from the Department of Education.

The Happy Dayz Crèche was the subject of an early years inspection on June 7, 2019, and the report was published six months later.

All creches across the state are subject to such inspections.

Happy Dayz Crèche is a privately-owned setting that has been in operation for thirteen years.

Some of the key findings of the report are: “the quality of the context to support the children’s learning and development is good.

“The curriculum currently in place is developed on a short-term basis using weekly themes.

“These weekly planning sheets are displayed for parents to view and consist of topical activities, songs and art and craft experiences.

“The quality of the children’s learning experiences and achievements is good. The children appear settled and content in their learning environments. They have developed good relationships with their practitioners and are interested in interacting with their peers.

“The quality of management and leadership for learning is good. The current management structure has been newly established this year (2019) and the setting has implemented many changes to practice over the past few months. The manager reports that she is enrolled in a leadership course to strengthen her management skills going forward.”

Full report at education.ie