Green light for Cahir ‘solar farm’ battery storage

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the provision of three battery storage containers which are required for the operation of a previously granted solar farm, near Cahir.

Solar Sense Ltd was granted conditional planning permission for the plans at Loughloher, Cahir, on July 26, 2019. These plans were appealed by Helena Fitzgerald on August 22 last.

The state planning appeals board granted permission with seven revised conditions on December 16, stating that “the proposed development would be in accordance with national and local policy, would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of landscape impacts and traffic safety and convenience and would not endanger human health or the environment.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.” This planning application also includes an extension to the operational permission of the solar farm to be increased from 25 to 30 years.

The developer shall pay a financial contribution in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development in the area.