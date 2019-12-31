Major housing decision due for Spafield, Cashel

A major planning decision is due in relation to plans for a housing development in Cashel.

Stillwater Investments Ltd lodged plans with Tipperary Co Council on June 4, 2019, for permission to construct 44 dwelling houses and associated site works in Spafield, Cashel.

The proposed development consists of the construction of six four-bedroom end of terraced units and 38 three-bedroom semi detached and terraced units, re-located vehicular access, landscaping, drainage, car parking, play areas and all ancillary site development works. The architect is Gary Quigley.

Submissions have been made by Con Hayes and Siobhan Doherty, Emily and Patrick Kenneally, Cllr Declan Burgess, the manager - development applications unit (DAU), Summercove Residents Committee, Parent Association - St John the Baptist Girls School, Paul Manton, Maighréad Casey and Liam Ó Briain, Margaret O'Connor, and Jim Doherty.

Further information was received by Tipperary Co Council on December 20, and a decision is due on or before January 25, 2020.