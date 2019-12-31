Subject inspection of Home Economics in St Mary’s, Nenagh

The teaching and learning of Home Economics at St Mary’s Secondary School in Nenagh is “very good”, according to a newly published report.

A subject inspection of Home Ec was carried out in the school on October 3, 2019, and the report was published on December 13 last.

All schools across the State are subject to such regular inspections to ensure compliance with the national curriculum.

St Mary’s Secondary School is a voluntary school with a current enrolment of 451 female students. It is under trusteeship of Catholic Education an Irish Schools’ Trust (CEIST).

Home Economics is offered as an optional subject in the Junior Cycle programme and in the Leaving Certificate programme. Childcare/Community Care is provided as a vocational specialism and Hotel Catering and Tourism is provided as an elective module in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme.

Some of the key findings of the report are: “the overall quality of teaching and learning was very good, with students having opportunities to learn collaboratively and develop higher-order thinking skills.

“Clear learning intentions were shared and in some lessons, these were referenced and assessed during the lesson.



“Evaluative and encouraging comments on the quality of students’ work were evident; written formative feedback is limited.



“The overall quality of whole-school support is good; an upgrading and maintenance plan is not in place currently for Home Economics.

