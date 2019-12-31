South Tipperary General Hospital battles flu crisis

South Tipperary General Hospital is battling a flu crisis with management appealing for public support for measures introduced to combat the spread of flu.

Management at the Clonmel hospitall have imposed strict visiting restrictions to try and prevent the spread of flu.

All infection control measures are in place at the hospital.

Management and staff are making every effort to contain the spread of the flu, and patients are isolated as appropriate and where possible.

“ We are asking the public to only visit if absolutely necessary and to maintain one person per patient” said a hospital spokesperson.

Hospital management on Tuesday morning appealed to the public for their support for the steps taken to combat the spread of the flu.

Management reminded members of the public not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital.



“Parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit” said a hospital spokesperson.

STGH management said they regretted any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures which were implemented in the interests of patient care.

Hospital management asked members of the public with flu-like symptoms to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department.

“Flu can be carried in to the hospital by patients or visitors, we are asking the public to only visit if absolutely necessary and to maintain one person per patient” said a spokesperson.



The flu crisis measures at STGH were introduced last Friday.

Read more Tipperary news - Remembrance Tree raises funds for Hospice