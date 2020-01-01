Tipperary historical group plan a busy start to new year

Now that we are in a New Year, Cahir Social and Historical Society announce that they have organised a diverse range of lectures for early 2020.

Starting on January 23, a well known son of Cahir, Dr. Kieran Hickey will give a talk on "The Vulnerability of Ireland to Extreme Climate Change".

Kieran will be followed on February 13 by Pat Holland's lecture, "The History of Mountain Rescue in Ireland", which will be based on his recently launched publication.

Pat lives locally and has given lectures hosted by the Society in the past. Three weeks later on March 5 local historian Liam Roche will base his talk on the life story of St. Cathal of Shanrahan, also known as St. Cathaldus of Taranto in Southern Italy