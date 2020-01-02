Tipperary TD warns of forestry job losses due to licence delays

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Horticulture & Food Jackie Cahill, has warned of serious issues with forestry harvesting unless the licensing situation is resolved.

Contractors say they are facing significant delays in getting their licences approved because of third party appeals.

“I have been contacted by a number of contractors who are frustrated and concerned about the delays in getting their forestry licences approved by the Department. Minister Doyle gave assurances that the matter had been resolved, but this does not appear to be the case,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that he spoken to contractors who said that the licences issued were for Coillte only and did not apply to them.

“If these delays continue some contractors will be unable to work from January – this could result in job losses in the sector,” he warned.

Deputy Cahill called on the Minister to revisit this issue as a matter of urgency.