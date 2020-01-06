SYL community group in Cashel - new members are welcome 

Stretch Your Life (SYL) is a community-based group who meet weekly with learning activities frequently supported by Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB).

The group was formed almost two years ago as a response to the needs of participants for greater social engagement and a need for exercise and creative workshops.

Members enjoy courses in art and crafts at the Creative Cabin, Cashel, with TETB tutor Cher Gleeson Quinlan, learning new crafts such as pyrography (wood engraving), slate painting, Ogham script, candle making and a wide assortment of Christmas crafts.

In 2020 the group will hold their first exhibition.

TETB tutor Biddy O'Dwyer facilitates exercise workshops in Clonmel covering various exercises suitable for all abilities in the group at a pace comfortable for each member while increasing their fitness level

SYL would like to thank Veronica Crowe, community education facilitator(TETB) for her support.

New members are always welcome. For more information contact Theresa on 0879436653.