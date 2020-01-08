Tipperary County Council shortlisted for planning and design award

Tipperary County Council has been shortlisted for the Design and Best Practice Guidelines for Cluster Housing Schemes in Rural Villages project in this year's Irish Planning Institute awards.

The Irish Planning Institute seeks, through the Irish Planning Awards, to highlight innovation and excellence in Irish planning. The Awards acknowledge a diverse range of projects and plans nationally taking place at a local, county and regional level in complex and dynamic environments. There has been a significant increase in the quantity and quality of projects submitted for consideration. In total, the Panel of Judges have shortlisted 34 projects across seven categories from a total entry of 56 projects.

Speaking following the completion of the shortlisting process, the president of the Irish Planning Institute, Joe Corr, said: “The calibre and quantity of projects submitted to the Irish Planning Awards has greatly improved this year, reflecting the output of the Planning Sector across the country. We feel these shortlisted projects clearly demonstrate the advantages of the participatory planning process, facilitated and enabled by professional planners. The shortlisted projects show how the cooperation and direct participation of stakeholders can have a synergistic effect of benefit to the whole planning process.”

Mr Corr further noted the strong interest in two new categories.

“Climate Change was introduced this year as an Award category and recognises the necessity to link planning and climate action for climate change to be effectively addressed. The Planning Workplace of the Year recognises employers of planners who demonstrate excellence in customer service and business processes and who contribute to the industry and profession. Organisations shortlisted under this category have been particularly dynamic in assisting their employees with their professional development," he said.