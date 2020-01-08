Cashel pantomime society chorus singing on this Wednesday

Interested in being part of the chorus of our 2020 pantomime, The Wizard of Oz?

Come along to Halla Na Feile this Wednesday night, January 8, at 7.30pm until 9pm, from first year students upwards.

We would love to see new faces and welcome back our past chorus members.

Meanwhile, the Fr Mathew Players (New Inn) production of The Cripple of Inishmaan, takes place in the New Inn Community Centre from February 19 - 23 next.

Written by Martin McDonagh, Inishmaan is a dark comedy set in the west coast of Ireland in 1934, where the inhabitants are excited to learn of a Hollywood film crew's arrival in neighbouring Inishmore.