Tipperary man who verbally abused judge apologises in court

A Thurles man who verbally abused a district court judge has apologised for his comments.

Michael Ryan of No Fixed Abode and 1 Croke Gardens, Thurles, had told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court in December that she was a “Fenian b******” and a stupid c***”.

He also stated that the alleged case against him was a “blasphemy”.

He had also shouted “Up the UDA” before he was led from court after he was remanded in custody to the same court on Janaury 3.

Mr Ryan told the earlier court that he had sacked his solicitor, but he has since re-engaged with his legal team.

Mr Ryan apologised for his comments last Friday.

Judge MacGrath accepted his apology and told Mr Ryan: “I realised you were not in a good space that day”.

Mr Ryan, 51, is charged with arson at a property in Croke Gardens on May 6, 2019.

He is also charged with causing €16,000 worth of damage to the property on the same date.

Mr Ryan is charged with being intoxicated in public at Liberty Square, Thurles, on June 5, 2019, and with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same date. He is further charged with three counts of assault at Liberty Square, Thurles, on June 5, 2019. Mr Ryan is also charged with the theft of the keys from a mobility scooter at Liberty Square on June 5, 2019.

Judge MacGrath remanded Mr Ryan in continuing custody to Thurles Court on January 28.