Fundraising drive for Roscrea defibrillator with Mike Edwards 

Roscrea's Mike Edwards is appealing to the public for funding for his GoFundMe campaign to purchase an AED (automated external defibrillator).



Mike is organising this fundraiser with gofundme.com called, AED fund for Volunteer GoodSamApp Responder. So far, some €340 has been raised out of a target of €1,250.



“I am a GoodSam App volunteer first responder, and REC3 search and rescue medic,” says Mike. “I am a volunteer and do not take money for any activity.



“Having an AED with my response kit means early intervention. This has been shown to increase the chances of a positive outcome, the AE.D will be listed on goodsamapp.org as available 24/7 wherever I am and can be seen by downloading the alerter app from the above website.”



GoodSamApp volunteer first responders are certified and registered with goodsam, CFR Ireland and PHECC (pre hospital emergency care council).



Donate now to help Mike Edwards in this worthy campaign.