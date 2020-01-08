Rosegreen village looks ahead to 2020

The committee of Rosegreen community development association wish to extend New Year greetings to everyone in the Parish of Cashel and Rosegreen and our neighbouring parishes, villages and townslands and thank everyone for your support and contributions to all activities and events in Rosegreen over the last year and before.

As the community field development reaches its final stages and the playing pitches will be in full use shortly, the achievements to date are thanks to the contributions of many, financially and voluntarily, and are sincerely appreciated.

Your continued support is needed to operate the facilities and our wish is that you enjoy the facilities and partake in the activities as provided.

A recap of the completed developments under the Rosegreen community development plan: lighted walkway; entrance reconfiguration; three new grass pitches; security fencing around entire perimeter; astro turf grounds work; outside toilets.

Rosegreen Community Winter Concert

A big thank you from Rosegreen community development association committee to everyone who supported and attended the recent winter concert.

A wonderful evening of music and song was enjoyed by 350 concert goers who relaxed in the warm atmosphere of St Thomas the Apostle Church and absorbed the beautiful arias and carols.

The success of the evening was due to the superb performances of soloists and choirs and their conductors and accompanists.

Much praise and numerous compliments have been paid to all artists.

Thank you to Denise Manton Hickey, Irene Maher, Patrice Davern, Thomas Grogan, Rev Fr Jim Purcell, Eddie Golden, Fethard Choral Choir conducted by Ann Barry and Rosegreen Church Choir conducted by Helen Colbert for your time and the perfection of your performances.

Special thanks to Helen who accompanied many of the soloists and gave of her time for practices. Sound and lighting, which truly enhanced the church, was provided by Don and Colin Andrews Audio and Lighting.

Special thanks too to all committee members and friends and family who worked quietly and tirelessly in the background to organise the evening.

Perhaps the first Rosegreen community winter concert may not be the last!

Family Table Quiz

The annual family table quiz will take place in Rosegreen Community Hall on Saturday, January 18 next at 8.30pm sharp.

With a guest quiz master, easy questions, local knowledge questions, test the memory questions, spot prizes, fun and laughter, refreshments and light bites, a very entertaining night is guaranteed with a promise to conclude the quiz early and all home well before the midnight bell tolls!

Rosegreen Players

Save the date - last week of February, 2020. Rehearsals are in full swing for Rosegreen Players annual production. Further information to follow.