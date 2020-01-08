Joe Dolan & Daniel O’Donnell Tribute Show in Carrick-on-Suir will raise funds for cancer charity 

A charity Joe Dolan & Daniel O’Donnell Tribute Night will take place in the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, January 11.

The event will raise funds for the South East Radiotherapy Trust, a voluntary transport service for patients undergoing radiotherapy treatment at UMPC Centre at Whitfield Hospital in Waterford.

Doors open at 8pm and music will be played by DJ Gerry Casey. Tickets cost €10 and there will be a raffle at the tribute night. Tickets are available from the Carraig Hotel reception or by telephoning Marion at (086) 375 3870 or Kay at (085) 806 2347.