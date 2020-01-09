They could certainly do with some Tipperary rain in Australia!

As one side of the world continues its weeks-long battle to contain out-of-control bush fires, it seems the Australians could certainly do with some Tipperary rain to help quench their raging wild fires.

Last year (2019) in Tipperary (or more precisely around Mullinahone) rain fell on 214 of the 365 days

Having started off quite dry, the year took a turn for the worse in August and the wet weather continued for the rest of the year.

A total of 972.9mm of rain fell locally over 214 days last year. This made it the wettest year since 2014 when 1016.6mm of rain fell over 206 days. In the last six years, it should be noted that three of those years had a yearly rainfall total of in excess of 900mm, which was much more than the average yearly rainfall total locally.

The wettest day of last year was November 25 when 30.1mm of rain.

It was closely followed by December 18 when 25.8mm of rain fellt.

The wettest month of the year was November with 146.2mm falling on 20 days.

The next wettest month was August when 122.9mm of rain fell on 24 days.

Consecutive rain free days were scarce during the year.

The longest completely dry spell was eight days between September 13 and 20 inclusive and seven days at the end of March fro