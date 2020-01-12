Tipperary Enterprise Office created 108 jobs in 2019

Tipperary’s Local Enterprise Office committed €874,398 in grant assistance to 44 projects up to the end of 2019, it has been revealed.

This was divided between four types of grants assistance under what is known as Measure I, which got eight priming grants (€322,095); 13 business expansion grants (€451,122); six feasibilty grants (€70,305), and 17 technical assistance grants (€30,876), according to Tipperary County Council enterprise officer Elaine Cullinan.

The committed amount included a refundable element of €135,338 that is repayable to LEO Tipperary, she said.

Ms Cullinan said that the grants approved will leverage a capital investment of over €3.15m and will create at least 108 new jobs.

Under the Measure II training programme, Ms Cullinan said that in 2019, a total of 720 individuals had availed of training and development support by participating on 67 training programme throughout the county.

Over 390 business also availed of the LEO mentor programme.

Last year, LEO actively promoted the ICT Trading Online Voucher Scheme, with Tipperary receiving an initial application of 30 vouchers.

However, due to demand, LEO Tipperary requested a further 10 vouchers, which was approved by the Department of Trade and Enterprise, she said.

Ms Cullinan revealed that to December 2019, some 40 businesses availed of vouchers to the value of €85,672.