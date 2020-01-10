Funeral details announced for Thomas 'Toddy' O'Brien who died following tragic accident in Clonmel

The funeral details have been annonced for the late Thomas ‘Toddy’ O’Brien, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, who died following a tragic accident on the Clonmel by-pass.

Mr O’Brien, formerly Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, following the tragic accident.

He will be sadly missed by his partner Annette, step-sons Alan and Paul, step-daughter Lea-Anne, brother Murray, sister Winnie, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.