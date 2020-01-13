Injured motorist’s condition is "critical" following car accident near Tipperary Town 

A 21 year-old man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital following a single vehicle car accident near Tipperary Town yesterday morning (Sunday).

The Portlaoise based man, who was the driver of the car, suffered serious head injuries in the crash that occurred on the R515 Tipperary Town to Emly Road at Roseboro around 7am yesterday.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the car was travelling towards Tipperary Town and hit a tree.

A 18 year-old youth, who was a passenger in the car, wasn't injured in the crash. He was also from Co. Laois.

Gardai, ambulance and fire service personnel attended the accident scene and the seriously injured man was taken by air ambulance helicopter to Cork University Hospital.

The road where the accident occurred was closed to traffic until 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday).