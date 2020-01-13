Visiting restrictions are lifted at South Tipperary General Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital management advise that visiting restrictions have been lifted at the Clonmel hospital and take this opportunity to remind the public of the visiting times at the hospital for those who wish to visit family or friends.

To allow our patients time to receive their care and treatment, visiting times are limited to the following times each day – 2.00pm – 4.00pm and 6.30pm – 8.30pm

The number of visitors per patient is two at any given time.

The hospital has security control measures in place and families and friends are asked not to visit outside of these times as entry to the wards is not possible. However, where a patient is very ill, the family may request extended visiting through the Clinical Nurse Manager.

In the interest of each patient’s well-being and to prevent and control infection, children under 12 years of age should not be brought to the wards.

All visitors to the hospital are asked to have consideration for all patients and staff.

Coronary Care Unit (CCU) & Cardiac Stepdown

Visiting times are limited to the following times each day: 2.30pm – 4.00pm and 6.30pm – 8.00pm

Patients’ rest period is from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and visitors are not permitted during this time.

When visiting CCU, always ask the Ward Manager if visiting is appropriate. Visiting is sometimes restricted to the immediate family only.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Visiting times at ICU are 2.00pm – 4.00 pm and 6.00pm -8.00pm each day. Visiting outside of these hours should be discussed with the nurse in charge. On occasions visitors may not be allowed during visiting times if other patients are receiving essential care. A visitors room is situated beside the ICU.

When visiting ICU, always ask the Ward Manager if visiting is appropriate. Visiting is restricted to the immediate family only.

Visiting times may be restricted on other occasions.

Hospital management would like to appeal to the public to comply with infection prevention measures and anyone who have been affected by vomiting and/or diarrhea, or anyone who has had contact with persons with these symptoms, not to visit hospital until they have been symptom free for 48 hours.

In general please don’t visit patients in the hospital if you are feeling sick or unwell. People with flu like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at STGH. The Flu vaccine is the best protection against an unpredictable virus such as flu.