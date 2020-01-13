Free workshop for parents of children with intellectual disabilities in Cashel library

Cashel library will a host workshop on supporting parents with children who have intellectual disabilities.

May Gannon is a counselor and therapist and will hold the workshop on January 28 at 6.30pm.

The aim is to support positive behaviour in children with disabilities and how parental self-care can help achieve this goal. Call 062 63825 to book your place.

Are you a Mammy or Daddy or therapist?

Raising a child with intellectual disabilities can challenge parents on a daily basis.

Early intervention can address behavioural problems before they become an issue later in play, school and social life.

This workshop will examine: what is the function of behaviour; what is reinforcing this behaviour; what could be done differently; what is the toll on parents in achieving positive behaviour in a child with disability while acting as a therapist part of the time.

Meanwhile, Michael F Kennedy will read from his book 990: A True Story in Cashel library on January 21 at 6.30pm.

Michael F Kennedy is a man with an extraordinary story, one that saw him go from enduring his young life in an industrial school from the age of two to the theatres and opera houses of Europe.

The early part of this journey is captured soulfully in 990, which tells the story of Michael's early years spent in the cold surroundings of Ferryhouse, and is the first in a series of autobiographical novels.

All are welcome, please call 062 63825 to book for this event.