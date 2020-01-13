Cashel Community School students scoop BT Young Scientists award

Students from Cashel Community School won an award in the social and behavioural sciences category at the 56th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, held in Dublin from January 8 - 11.

A total of 17 projects represented Tipperary at the exhibition this year.

Diarmuid English, Finbarr English, and Kiril Cariov, above, were awarded social and behavioral senior group first place for their project called Don’t Miss A Day Of School