Matt Hassett heads up list of Roscrea regional sports star awards recipients

The Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards committee has announced their 22nd Annual Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards recipients for 2019.

Heading the 2019 recipient listing is Matt Hassett of Toomevara who made his senior debut in the 1960 senior All Ireland hurling championship.

Matt captained the Tipperary team to All Ireland victory in 1961.

After retirement from playing due to injury in 1963 Matt contributed greatly to the game of hurling through team management and coaching, serving as a selector with Tipperary minor and under 21 teams at various times.

The award for Sports Personality goes to Brendan Maher.

The Special Recognition Award this year goes to Adrian McGinley of Templemore Athletic Club, with the Contribution to Sport award going to Tom Stapleton. The Special Achievement Award goes to St Cronan’s camogie club.

The sports awards presentation dinner dance takes place in Racket Hall on Friday, February 21.

The other recipients in the announced 2019 Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards are: athletics - Liam Brady, cross country All Ireland champion; gaelic football – Conor Shanahan; golf – Colette McEvoy; horse racing – Denis Hogan; hurling - Enda Rowland; ladies football – Kate Kenny; paralympics – Nicole Turner; rugby – Roscrea rugby club’s 1969 Mansergh Cup winners; soccer award – Killavilla United’s under 15 All Ireland /community games champions and North Tipp League and Cup champions; and youth award – Joe Fogarty.

A profile of each of the award recipients will appear in a later issue of this newspaper. As stated the sports awards presentation dinner takes place in the Racket Hall Hotel on Friday, February 21 at 7.30pm.

Music by The Shakes. Tickets are now available from Marie Tooher at the Roscrea Abbey Community Centre office (Abbey Hall). Phone 0505 21566.