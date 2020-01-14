RCDC to host election public meeting in Roscrea’s Abbey Hall

Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) which was expecting to hear back from TDs by the end of this month, and have heard from some with respect to the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home provision for long term stay residents going into the future, have tentatively arranged an ‘election public meeting’ for the Abbey Hall on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm.

There is an invitation to all who will be presenting themselves as general election candidates and wishing to gain support from the town of Roscrea and its hinterland.

While the meeting will give the public an opportunity to question candidates and intending candidates if applicable, seeking public support from Roscrea and district, on all the issues, the issue of the Dean Maxwell Home will be a priority one.

RCDC recognises only too well that Tipperary is now a very large constituency and Roscrea, located on the extremity of the constituency, is very much in danger of becoming further marginalised during the term of the next Dáil, unless there is a firm commitment from the Dáil deputies representing the area to return the town to a state of economic growth and business vibrancy where the next generation of Roscrea people can see a place of belonging where they wish to live and a town where others would be attracted to.