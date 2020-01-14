Major housing plans for Dundrum in west Tipperary

Loughane Ventures Ltd has applied for planning permission for a residential development of 37 two-storey detached dwelling houses to complete the existing partially completed ‘Kilnamanagh Manor’ residential development, in Dundrum, west Co Tipperary.

The plans were lodged with Tipperary Co Council on December 11, 2019, and a decision is due by February 13 next. Submissions by January 23.

The plans involve removal of various existing partially constructed dwellings.