American opera appointment for Tipperary woman

Congratulations to Burncourt’s Aisling Fitzgerald, Cork Opera House producer who has been selected for the prestigious Opera America 2020 Leadership Intensive programme.

Aisling has worked with Cork Opera House on a variety of productions as both opera producer and production stage manager.

She also works as a production stage manager for Wexford Festival Opera and was recently appointed producing facilitator and mentor for the M.A. in Arts Management and Creative Producing at University College Cork.

Currently, Aisling is busy working on the upcoming Opera Concert performance of Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci!

Bravo Aisling!