€3,000 worth of cannabis seized in house in Templemore

A search of a house in Templemore uncovered about €3,000 worth of cannabis, heard Thurles district court.

Garda Mark Cullinane executed a garda search warrant on 20 Priory Place, Templemore, on May 28, 2019, the home address of Sait Canbullu.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that a “large quantity of cannabis” was recovered, in 23 individual bags, valued at €3,000.

Mr Canbullu “made full admissions” after he was arrested, said Sgt Hanrahan in court.

Mr Canbullu was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, and with having cannabis for sale and supply.

He has 19 previous convictions, four of which relate to drugs offences.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to February 4 next for a probation report.