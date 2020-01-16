Woman who stole toys from Tipperary store suffered a ‘guilty conscience’

A woman who stole toys from a Nenagh shop drove to the local Garda station and told them, Nenagh Court was told.

Jessica O’Neill of 105 Cosgrave Park, Moyross admitted taking the toys valued at €147 from Aldi, Nenagh, on November 9, 2019.

The court heard that she left the shop without paying but went to Nenagh Garda station and told them what she had done.

The court heard that Ms O'neill had two previous convictions for theft and one for robbery.

Her solicitor, David Peters, said Ms O’Neill was a 26-year-old single mother.

“It was coming up to Christmas and she decided to take the toys,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she was going to “take a certain view” after she noted Ms O’Neill had got a “guilty conscience”.

She struck out the charge, saying that while she wouldn't say Ms O'Neill walked into the lion's den by going to the Garda station, she would give her credit for it.