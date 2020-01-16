Five Operation Transformation walks in Tipperary on Saturday

Tipperary Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland in association with the RTE programme Operation Transformation are supporting five family fun walks in the county on Saturday, January 18 at 11am.

These events are free and open to all walkers. All walks are organised with the following organisations: Duneske Sports Park, Cahir Meet & Train Group, Clonmel AC, Nenagh Eire Og GAA Club, Canon Hayes Sports Centre and Templemore AC.

The walks will be led by walking leaders and supported by An Garda Siochana and Tipperary Civil Defence.

Departure points for the walks are -

Cahir, Duneske Sports Centre;

Clonmel, Clonmel Park Hotel;

Nenagh, Eire Og GAA Complex;

Tipp Town, Canon Hayes Sports Centre;

Templemore, Templemore Athletic Club

All walks will start at 11am sharp and will follow approx. 5k route.

The Clonmel walk will follow a route around Marlfield and return to the Park Hotel.

The Cahir walk will follow a route from Duneske, onto the Clonmel Rd, Colaiste, Cahir Rd, The Square and returning to Duneske.

The Nenagh walk will start and finish from Éire Óg GAA Complex.

The Tipp Town walk will start from the Canon Hayes Sports Centre and follow a 5k route returning to the centre;

and the Templemore walk will follow the unmarked Sli na Slainte route in the Town Park and the marked Sli na Slainte route starting on the main street finishing back in the Town Park in Templemore AC Club house

Please note, in the interest of safety no dogs allowed on these walks.

For further information please contact the TSP Office on, Tel 0761 06 6201, email: info@tipperarysports.ie.