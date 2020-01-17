A Templemore man was ordered to pay €100 to the local court poor box after being found in possession of cannabis herb.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that garda Robert O’Donovan carried out a search at the Quarry Road, Templemore, after detecting a “strong smell of cannabis herb”.

Stuart Cummins, with an address of Manna South, Templemore, “made full admissions”, said Sgt Hanrahan.

The cannabis was valued at €30. Mr Cummins was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has two previous convictions, not related to drugs.

Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Cummins had been in “difficult circumstances”. Judge MacGrath said the charge would be struck out if Mr Cummins paid €100 to the court poor box by February 4 next.