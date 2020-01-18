Co. Tipperary man receives 10 months jail term and 20 year driving ban for driving offences

A 46 year-old motorist stopped by a garda in Cashel because he was holding a mobile phone, has ended up earning a 10 months prison sentence and 20 years driving ban for driving without insurance cover or a licence.

Noel Holland from 9 Clohessy Place, The Ragg, Thurles received these penalties at Cashel District Court, which heard he has 47 previous convictions for motoring offences including 12 convictions for driving without insurance cover.

Judge Terence Finn sentenced Mr Holland to two consecutive terms of five months imprisonment and disqualified his licence for 20 years for driving without insurance or a licence at Waller's Lot, Cashel on May 23, 2018.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both offences.

Gda. Felim Canty told the court he stopped the vehicle driven by Mr Holland at Waller's Lot at 11.45am on this date as he was holding a mobile phone.

He made a lawful demand of Mr Holland to produce his driving licence and insurance but he failed to do this.

Gda. Canty outlined that Mr Holland had 55 previous convictions, 47 of which were for traffic offences.

He received a 20 year driving ban in 2005 and also received a suspended prison sentence in the past two years for driving offences.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client accepted his record of convictions was extensive.

On the date of this offence, Mr Holland got a day of work and took the vehicle out onto the road.

He pointed out that his client was undergoing dialysis treatment in Limerick.

After Judge Finn imposed sentence, he agreed to Mr Leahy's request to fix recognisance in the event of appeal.

He fixed recognisance at €100 with a surety of €1500.