Carrick-on-Suir actors and singers nominated for Green Room Drama Awards

Brewery Lane Drama Group and Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members are nominated for a string of gongs at the inaugural Green Room Drama Awards that will take place in Waterford's Theatre Royal on February 2.

Brewery Lane's productions of It's The Real McCoy and Gaslight last year are both up for multiple awards. Both productions are in the running for the Best Set prize while It's The Real McCoy is nominated for Best Amateur Play.

Neill Bourke's performance in It's The Real McCory is nominated for the Best Male Comic Performance award.

It's The Real McCoy's director Colm Power is nominated for Best Director in an Amateur Drama while Roseanne Glascott is nominated for her direction of Gaslight.

Neill Bourke is also nominated for Best Male Performance in an Amateur Drama for his role in Gaslight while Eugene O'Keeffe is nominated in the same category for his performance in It's The Real McCoy.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Dunne is nominated for the Best Female Performance in an Amateur Drama award for his acting in Gaslight and Maria Clancy is up for the same gong for her acting in It's The Real McCoy.

Walter Dunphy is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor award in an Amateur Drama category for his role in It’s the Real McCoy and Barry Comerford is also in the running for this prize for his performance in Gaslight. Suzanne Dower is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in an Amateur Drama for her role in It’s the Real McCoy and Jacqui Ahern Slater is nominated in the same category for her acting in Gaslight.

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is in the running for a number of awards for its production of Chicago at the Strand Theatre last March. The show is nominated in the Best Musical category; its director Liam Butler is nominated for Best Director while Fergal Carroll is nominated for the Best Musical Director gong.

Edel Quinlan is shortlisted for the Best Choreographer award and Louise Mulcahy, who played Roxie Hart in the show is nominated for Best Female Performer. Irene Malone is nominated for the Best Supporting Female Performer award while Caolán Deehy-Power is nominated for Best Supporting Male Performer . John O'Donoghue is nominated for Best Set.