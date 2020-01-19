Tipperary's top sportsmen and women honoured with Annerville awards at glittering occasion
The cream of Tipperary sportsmen and women were honoured at the Annerville Sports Awards in the Clonmel Park Hotel.
Among them were All Ireland champions, national champions and Olympic hopefuls.
A highlight of the night was the presentation of the Knocknagow award to one of Clonmel's all time great soccer players, Sean Hogan, who captained Clonmel Bohemians to Munster Junior Cup glory in 1968.
He is a former winner of the United Sports Panel's soccer award in 1972.
The Lifetime Achievement award went to Thurles athletics stalwart Patsy Dorney.
A veritable who's who of Tipperary sport were honoured on the night, including All Ireland winning hurling captain and Hurler of the Year, Seamus Callanan; outstanding ladies footballer Aisling Moloney; athlete and Olympic hopeful Sean Tobin; Ireland u-20 rugby star Jake Flannery; and one of the country's top pitch and putt players Martha O'Brien.
Glowing tributes to a brilliant year for Tipperary sport in 2019 were paid by United Sports Panel chairman Muiris Walsh; Tipperary County Council chairman Michael Murphy; and Pat Morrissey, representing sponsors, Bulmers.
Honoured this year were -
Athletics – Sean Tobin, Clonmel
Basketball – Grainne Dwyer, Thurles
Boxing – Leah O'Gorman, Clonmel
Darts – Tipperary Youth Team
Equestrian – Max and Tom Wachman, Cashel
Gaelic Football – Seamus Kennedy, Clonmel
Handball – Hannah Grace and Leanne Gould, Lahorna
Hurling – Seamus Callanan, Drom-Inch
Kayaking – Aoife Hanrahan, Clonmel
Ladies Football – Aisling Moloney, Cahir
Pitch and Putt – Martha O'Brien, Templemore
Rowing – Daire Lynch, Clonmel
Rugby – Jake Flannery, Bansha
Sailing – Aisling Keller, Nenagh
Snooker, Mark and Noel Gleeson, Nenagh
Soccer – Sean Patrick Guerins, Tipperary Town
Sean Lyons Sports Executive – Liam Sheedy, Liam Cahill and Shane Ronayne
Special Achievement – Kellie O'Donnell, Carrick-on-Suir
Jimmy Cooney Lifetime Achievement – Patsy Dorney, Thurles
Knocknagow – Sean Hogan, Clonmel
