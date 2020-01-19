Tipperary's top sportsmen and women honoured with Annerville awards at glittering occasion

The cream of Tipperary sportsmen and women were honoured at the Annerville Sports Awards in the Clonmel Park Hotel.

Among them were All Ireland champions, national champions and Olympic hopefuls.

A highlight of the night was the presentation of the Knocknagow award to one of Clonmel's all time great soccer players, Sean Hogan, who captained Clonmel Bohemians to Munster Junior Cup glory in 1968.

He is a former winner of the United Sports Panel's soccer award in 1972.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Thurles athletics stalwart Patsy Dorney.

A veritable who's who of Tipperary sport were honoured on the night, including All Ireland winning hurling captain and Hurler of the Year, Seamus Callanan; outstanding ladies footballer Aisling Moloney; athlete and Olympic hopeful Sean Tobin; Ireland u-20 rugby star Jake Flannery; and one of the country's top pitch and putt players Martha O'Brien.

Glowing tributes to a brilliant year for Tipperary sport in 2019 were paid by United Sports Panel chairman Muiris Walsh; Tipperary County Council chairman Michael Murphy; and Pat Morrissey, representing sponsors, Bulmers.

Honoured this year were -

Athletics – Sean Tobin, Clonmel

Basketball – Grainne Dwyer, Thurles

Boxing – Leah O'Gorman, Clonmel

Darts – Tipperary Youth Team

Equestrian – Max and Tom Wachman, Cashel

Gaelic Football – Seamus Kennedy, Clonmel

Handball – Hannah Grace and Leanne Gould, Lahorna

Hurling – Seamus Callanan, Drom-Inch

Kayaking – Aoife Hanrahan, Clonmel

Ladies Football – Aisling Moloney, Cahir

Pitch and Putt – Martha O'Brien, Templemore

Rowing – Daire Lynch, Clonmel

Rugby – Jake Flannery, Bansha

Sailing – Aisling Keller, Nenagh

Snooker, Mark and Noel Gleeson, Nenagh

Soccer – Sean Patrick Guerins, Tipperary Town

Sean Lyons Sports Executive – Liam Sheedy, Liam Cahill and Shane Ronayne

Special Achievement – Kellie O'Donnell, Carrick-on-Suir

Jimmy Cooney Lifetime Achievement – Patsy Dorney, Thurles

Knocknagow – Sean Hogan, Clonmel