Walker injured in Co. Tipperary mountains is airlifted to hospital 

A hill walker injured on the Galtee Mountains near Cahir yesterday (Sunday) was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Waterford University Hospital.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called out to assist a group of walkers in the Slievenard area of the mountain range at 2pm on Sunday.

One of the walkers had fallen and suffered a lower leg injury. The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team said on its Facebook page that a full-team call out was issued and the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was requested. SEMRA members provided hi-line assistance to the Coastguard helicopter when it arrived at the scene.

The casualty was airlifted at 4.15pm and brought to Waterford University Hospital. SEMRA members escorted the rest of the walking group off the hill.