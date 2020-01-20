Tipperary man charged in relation to Nenagh burglary and assault

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to a burglary at a house in Woodview Close, Nenagh, and an assault incident in Yewston, Nenagh, that occurred on the December 23, 2019.

At approximately 3.30am, two men entered a house in Woodview Close and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 30s. The occupant sustained a number of cuts and bruises but did not require medical treatment when he reported the incident to Gardaí.

At approximately 11.30pm, a man was also assaulted with what is believed to be a hammer outside a house in Yewston Estate, Nenagh. The man was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

On the morning of the January 19, 2020 an operation was put in place by gardaí from Nenagh with the assistance of immigration gardaí at Dublin Airport. As a result, a man in his 20s was arrested as he was about to check in to board a flight.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick Court this afternoon.

A second man was charged in relation to these incidents and appeared before Limerick Court on Saturday, January 18.