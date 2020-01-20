Lowry welcomes phase II of Cashel handball club works

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the opening of the new 40 x 20 court at Cashel Handball Club and committed his ongoing help to securing funds for future planned work at the club.

The new court is an important addition to the facilities on offer at this thriving sports facility and Deputy Lowry was delighted to assist with securing funding to provide this court.

The new court is the culmination of phase I work and the start of a three-phase modernisation plan.

The new court opened in the latter end of 2019 and over the past number of months has proved to be a very popular addition with members. Cashel Handball Club has a very impressive track record within handball circles, with current members holding numerous All-Ireland and world titles at both Juvenile and adult levels.

This new 40 x 20 modern court will go a long way to help develop the skills of the more than 80 juvenile club members, both boys and girls, who are currently training and playing at the club. Access to these enhanced facilities will continue to build the club’s winning profile and attract more young people into the sport.

Funding for upgrading work such as this is provided through capital sports grants. The funding for the new court was made possible a couple of years ago through the hard work and persistence of Deputy Michael Lowry, who will continue to work towards securing funding for phase II of the project.

Meanwhile, well done to Fionn Moloney and Adam Hayde who defeated Youghalara in the U10 doubles county final, and to Ultan O Donoghue and Rory Crosse, who won the U11 doubles against Ballina.